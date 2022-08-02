electricity bill will continue with the green flag in August

Aneel announced that it will keep the green flag in August, so electricity bills will continue without additional charges this month

Last Friday (29), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced that it will keep the green flag in August for the country’s consumers. That way, the electricity bills will continue without additional charges this month. This means that the conditions for generating electricity in the hydroelectric plants remain favorable, and it is not necessary to activate more expensive plants,” said the agency.

In summary, the green flag came into force on April 16th. From September 2021 to April 15, Brazilians paid an additional amount of R$ 14.20 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) consumed, due to the water scarcity flag that was in effect.

Previously, when there was more difficulty in generating energy, the cost was passed on to tariffs only in the annual readjustment of each company and interest was levied. However, currently, the funds are collected and transferred to distributors every month through the “Bandeira account”.

tariff flags

The tariff flag system was created by Aneel in 2015 and indicates the real cost of the energy generated, causing consumers to use electricity properly. Thus, the activation of the tariff flag is based on the calculation that considers, in particular, two factors, namely:

Hydrological risk (GSF); and

Energy price (PLC).

Therefore, the flag refers to the amounts of the additional charge on the electricity bill

Green Flag – Favorable energy generation conditions – no additional charge;

Yellow Flag – Less favorable conditions – R$ 1,874 per 100 kWh consumed;

Red Flag – Thermal power on – two levels, one of R$3,971 and another of R$9,492 for each kWh;

Water Scarcity Flag – More expensive energy cost – R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed.

Electricity Social Tariff

Created by Law 10,438/2002, the Electric Energy Social Tariff (TSEE) is a benefit that grants discounts on the electricity bill to consumers in poverty and extreme poverty.

The program exempts consumers from the fees of the Energy Development Account (CDE) and the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy (PROINFA) through the approval of the TSEE.

There are also discounts that are applied for monthly electricity consumption. When consumption reaches 30kWh, the discount committed can reach 65%.

Families enrolled in CadÚnico, who receive up to half a minimum wage per person per month, are entitled to the benefit. Elderly people over 65 years of age are also entitled, provided they are a beneficiary of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

