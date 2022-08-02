ES wants to make tests against the disease feasible; secretary makes alert





Photo: Disclosure





During a speech made this Monday afternoon (01), the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, said that Espírito Santo is seeking to make it possible to carry out tests against monkeypox in the month of August.

“We have a scenario where the association of high diagnostic suspicion, of men who have sex with other men, is not adequate. In close contact, skin to skin, we can have contamination. In this way, the population needs to understand that monkeypox does not choose Anyone who has contact with someone with injuries can become infected. Regardless of age and sexual orientation,” he said.

Still on the disease, Fernandes reiterated that “it is not something light”. He states that the body pains in infected people are significant, especially when they affect mucous membranes.

“From the moment that there is a lack of control of the circulation of the disease in the population and it starts to affect children and the elderly, we can have an increased risk perception”, he added.

The secretary also spoke about the scenario of covid-19 throughout Espírito Santo, and other matters. See point to point.

Covid-19 in Espírito Santo

Nésio Fernandes: “About Covid-19, the scenario for the month of May happened. We were able to design a scenario where the disease would have a rapid expansion and it was confirmed. 19. We dedicate beds for patients already hospitalized. With this, we guarantee access to the entire population affected by the pandemic in this last expansion, in June and July”.

Behavior of deaths by covid-19 in ES

Nésio Fernandes: “The behavior of deaths is late. We even had a moving average of deaths greater than 8 deaths per day in the first week of July. In the last 7 days, 2.71 deaths. We can then, throughout August, repeat the number of deaths a little lower or close to the month of June, consolidating the recovery phase. We have a pandemic that has not ended. Vaccination is hampered throughout the country by the lack of clear communication and by the full resumption of normality, without adequate linkage to the need for vaccination, disconnected from wave periods. Vaccinations are the main public health measure”.

“Now, in the recovery phase, is when we should vaccinate the most”, says Nésio

Nésio Fernandes: “We would very much like the population of Espírito Santo to seek health services to update their vaccination schedule. Between the months of April and May, we had a reduction in the demand for vaccine. We had around 535 thousand doses applied in this period. In June and July, more than 600,000 doses were applied in a course of a new expansion of the pandemic. We need the population to seek vaccination regardless of the occurrence of new waves. Now, in the recovery phase, is when we should vaccinate the most”.

UPAs and PAs of Grande Vitória will have the drug Baricitinib

Nésio Fernandes: “We introduced the use of baracetinib in people with covid-19, we acquired the treatment to ensure that all hospitals are able to serve patients who do not use mechanical ventilation. We will take a step this week. UPAs and PAs in Greater Vitória will have availability of the medicine”.

ES will organize courses for professionals to deal with monkeypox

Nésio Fernandes: “We have a situation in the country of underdiagnosis due to the low supply of testing, not only because of this, but also because of a reduction in the perception of risk by health professionals from the private and public network. In this way, we will be updating technical standards, we are organizing courses for professionals in this first half of August”.

ES wants to carry out tests on monkey pox

Nésio Fernandes: “We are trying to make tests possible in the month of August. We have a scenario where the association of high diagnostic suspicion, of men who have sex with other men, is not adequate. In close contact, skin to skin, we can have contamination In this way, the population needs to understand that monkeypox does not choose. Anyone who has contact with someone with lesions, can become infected. Regardless of age and sexual orientation. Monkeypox is a public health problem.

“It’s not a light thing”, says N´ésio about the smallpox of the monkeys

We need to take ownership of the risk of the disease, it is not something light. Body pains are significant, especially when they affect mucous membranes. From the moment that there is a lack of control of the circulation of the disease in the population and it starts to affect children and the elderly, we may have an increased risk perception.

Secretary warns about monkeypox in ES

Nésio Fernandes: “We are alert to the population of the State of Espírito Santo. In the face of injuries, seek medical attention. All samples will be sent to the reference laboratories of the Ministry of Health, so that we can guarantee the testing of all suspected cases” .