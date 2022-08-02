Ethanol price drops in 23 states, says ANP; national average drops 2.54%

The average prices of hydrous ethanol fell in 23 states last week and rose in only three others (Alagoas, Maranhão and Mato Grosso) besides the Federal District, according to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxes. At the stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol dropped 25.46% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$4,320 to R$4,210 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with more stations evaluated, the average price dropped 2.72%, from R$ 4,050 to R$ 3,940 per liter. Minas Gerais was the unit of the Federation with the highest percentage decline in prices in the week, 6.37%, from R$ 4,470 to R$ 4,230 a liter.

The minimum price recorded in the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 3.45 a liter, in São Paulo. The maximum price for the week was registered in Alagoas and Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 6.99 a liter. The lowest state average price was observed in São Paulo, at R$ 3.94 per liter, while the highest state average price was observed in Amapá, at R$ 5.95.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 13.61%. The state with the highest percentage drop in the period was Bahia, with 17.15% of monthly ethanol devaluation.

Competitiveness

Ethanol remained more competitive than gasoline in just two states last week: São Paulo and Mato Grosso. This is what the ANP survey compiled by AE-Taxas shows. The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, due to its lower calorific value, has a price limit of 70% of the petroleum derivative at service stations to be considered advantageous.

In São Paulo, the parity is 69.73%. In Mato Grosso, the parity was 68.22%. In the average of the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol has a parity of 73.34% compared to gasoline, therefore less favorable than the petroleum derivative.

Industry executives claim that ethanol can be competitive with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.