Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin in the options market for the first time in history

The native Ethereum (ETH) blockchain token has overtaken the leader Bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time in history.

As of Monday morning, the cumulative dollar value of ETH options contracts opened on the Deribit exchange was $5.7 billion, 32% higher than the $4.3 billion for BTC. Deribit is the world’s largest cryptocurrency options broker, accounting for over 90% of total global volume.

The financial volume of open options refers to the number of options contracts (call, call, and put, put) traded multiplied by the spot market price of the underlying asset.

The first historic lead of ETH over BTC in the options market comes at a time when traders accumulate ETH calls and bet on the rise of the crypto asset in the hope that the “Merge”, an important update of the project, cause a 90% reduction in the issuance of the network’s native tokens and bring a store of value appeal to them.

The upgrade, which is likely to take place in September, will combine Ethereum’s current proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain with a parallel project proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, called “Beacon Chain”, which has been running since 2020.

The increase in demand for call options is evident from the analysis of the put-call ratio, a measure that analyzes the number of open sell positions in relation to buy positions.

When there are more open call options, it means the market is bullish. Remember that call options offer insurance against bullish movements, while put options offer protection against price drops.

“While some may be uncertain about the outcome of the Merger, at Deribit we see many post-Merge options being created. The overall put sell rate is at the lowest level for the year, indicating bullish momentum,” Deribit commercial director Luuk Strijers told CoinDesk.

Activity in the ETH spot market also increased. The asset overtook Bitcoin to become the most traded on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. While ETH trading volume accounted for 33.4% of the total volume recorded for the week ending July 29, BTC trading volume accounted for 32%. Solana (SOL) was in third place.

“Investors have looked to buy BTC as crypto has kept pace with ETH. Additionally, we have seen renewed interest in SOL, Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX),” Coinbase quoted in its weekly cryptocurrency commentary published Friday.

Despite the optimism with Ethereum, it is worth remembering that the crypto asset, whose market value is US$ 200 billion, is only half the size of Bitcoin, which has a capitalization of US$ 446 billion, according to data from the aggregator CoinMarketCap this Friday. Some observers are confident that the digital asset will soon replace BTC as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

On the other hand, ETH continues to lag behind Bitcoin in terms of daily trading volume on futures markets. According to data provided by Skew, the financial volume in ETH futures is around $6 billion at the time of writing, half of the $12 billion in Bitcoin futures.

