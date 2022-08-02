Ex-BBB Laís Caldas undergoes eye surgery and counters Maíra Cardi: “This is bullying”

Laís Caldas used her social media this Monday (01) to reveal that she underwent ptosis correction surgery, a feature known as “droopy eye”. She said she felt “wrinkles and sagging” in the region.

The former BBB took the opportunity to counter the offensive comments about her appearance while she was still confined to the reality show. Laís recalled being called a “dropped eye” by Maíra Cardi, wife of champion Arthur Aguiar.

“There was even a ‘famous’ person there who said he didn’t remember my name on a podcast and said: the one there, with the drooping eye. That’s not the correct term, that’s bullying,” she shot in Instagram stories. Check out:

Laís Caldas returns to his old profession

Laís Caldas announced that she returned to her former profession as a dermatologist in São Paulo. After the BBB, she decided to dedicate herself to a career as a digital influencer. But, for the magazine Caras, she said that she will return to work in medicine.

“I will soon be doing what I love most, working in my profession, in dermatology. It took years of studies and a lot of dedication and I’m going to reconcile with this new stage I’m living”, declared Laís.

