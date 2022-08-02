Exclusive: São Paulo enters into an agreement with Grupo City for the signings of Nahuel Bustos and Ferraresi

According to reporter Gabriel Sá, from Grupo Jovem Pan, the striker and defender should be announced as reinforcements by Tricolor in the coming days – only details remain for officialization

ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP

Nahuel Bustos was formed in the base categories of Talleres, from Argentina



O Sao Paulo reached an agreement with the City Groupin the morning of this Tuesday, 2, for the signings of the Argentine Nahuel Bustos and the Venezuelan nahuel ferraresi. According to reporter Gabriel Sá, from Young Pan Group, the attacker and the defender should be announced as reinforcements by Tricolor in the coming days – only details remain for the officialization. Negotiations were facilitated thanks to the good relationship between the clubs’ boards. The two arrive at Morumbi with loan contracts and an option to buy. The idea is for the duo to reinforce the team during the second round of Brazilian championship. At South Americanthey can only be registered if the team Rogerio Ceni advance to the semifinals, while the Brazil’s Cup no longer allows the registration of new athletes.

Revealed in the base categories of the Talleres, Nahuel Bustos started his career as a speed forward and was loaned to Pachuca (Mexico) before returning to the Argentine team and shining. In 2020, already playing more centrally, the youngster scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in 22 matches, drawing the attention of the City Group and being bought for 6.5 million euros. Despite the good moment, Bustos was not used in the Manchester Cityteam coached by Pep Guardiolaand ended up being loaned to the Girona FC, a kind of branch in Spain. In two seasons with the Spanish team, he made 81 appearances, with 13 goals and five assists. Currently 24 years old, he has also played for the Argentine under-23 team and arrives to compete for a spot in the São Paulo attack, which has Jonathan Calleri, Luciano, Eder and Nikão, for example.

Nahuel Ferraresi, in turn, practically did not play in Venezuelan football. Trained in the basic categories of the New Chicagothe defender even migrated to the Deportivo Táchira, but was eventually bought by the City Group in 2017, when he was just 18 years old. In addition to playing for Manchester City’s under-23 team, the defender was loaned to Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), another company franchise, and Peralada (Spain), in addition to the Portuguese Porto B, Moreirense and Estoril. At 23 years old, he has played 19 matches for the Venezuelan national team and is an option in the sector that has Miranda, Léo, Diego Costa, Luizão and Beraldo – injured, Robert Arboleda will only return in 2023.