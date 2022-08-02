Fábio Jr speaks out about the death of an elderly man who was beaten during his show

Presentation took place at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba last weekend; case is investigated

Fabio Jr. issued a note of condolence after the elderly man died in a show he played in Sorocaba



The singer Fabio Jr. regretted this Monday, 1, the death of an elderly man who died after being beaten during a show that the artist performed at Clube de Campo Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Antônio Carlos Juliano was 63 years old and was associated with the place where the presentation took place. “Singer Fábio Jr., managers and team deeply regret what happened in Sorocaba Country Club this weekend. The singer’s show, which took place on Friday, the 29th, flowed normally during the night to an affectionate and vibrant audience. We deeply sympathize with the families involved in this fatality, wishing for light and peace at this moment”, says the note of condolence posted on the artist’s Instagram. The Clube de Campo Sorocaba reported, in a statement released last Saturday, 30, that the member received medical care at the scene, but could not resist. The security guards who were at the event identified the aggressor and handed him over to the military police “so that the necessary legal measures could be taken”. The case is being investigated and the club has stated that it is collaborating with the police.