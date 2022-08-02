Fàbregas is welcomed by the crowd at the presentation to Como, from Italy’s second division | italian football

Despite having been out of action for a long time, midfielder Cesc Fàbregas carried a crowd to his performance at Como, Italy’s second division club. O The 35-year-old Spanish player was greeted with great cheer by the local crowd.

“I come here with the same ambition as always. I want to play, I want to win and I want to take Como to Serie A. I still have a lot to do in football, I still have a lot of ambition. I consider myself a winner and I’m here to do the best – declared the player, in a press conference.

2 of 3 Cesc Fàbregas is presented by Como, from Italy’s second division — Photo: Getty Images Cesc Fàbregas is presented by Como, in the second division of Italy – Photo: Getty Images

As reported in mid-July, Fabregas has signed a two-year contract with Como, a club in the Lombardy region of northern Italy. The team will play in the country’s Serie B for the second year in a row, and the last time it was in the elite was in the 2002/03 season.

The Spanish midfielder was free on the market, after ending a three-and-a-half-year spell at Monaco and not renewing his contract. Before that, he played for Chelsea, Barcelona (where he also played at youth level) and Arsenal. He won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The last game played by Fàbregas was on September 16 of last year, against Sturm Graz, from Austria, for the Europa League. Since then he has not played for Monaco again.

Fabregas even received proposals from Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs in the United States, but chose to remain in Europe, even if in a second division league. According to the player himself, “money was not the most important thing”, and he also intends to collaborate for Como off the field.

— There were several reasons (to accept Como’s proposal). I was getting worn out, I wanted an experience I could get involved in, get excited again. Como has a long-term project, it was exactly what I wanted,” he commented.