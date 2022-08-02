Fair brings together stone sector that generates more than US$ 1 billion in exports

They are present on building facades, commercial stands, residential floors, sidewalks and a variety of areas that make up the various segments of civil construction. However, in addition to bringing more beauty to environments, the dimension stone sector is responsible for moving the national economy, making Brazil a world reference in exports and quality.

According to data from Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas)the country is the 5th largest producer, second only to China, India, Turkey and Iran. And it generates about 480 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the sector.

Segment strength can be measured with numbers. Responsible for moving US$ 5 billion a year, between equipment, inputs and services, the branch broke a historic record in exports in 2021, with revenues of US$ 1.3 billion. Espírito Santo is responsible for 83.3% of all sales abroad.

For this reason, the state is the stage for one of the most traditional marble and granite fairs in Latin America, the Stone Fair Waterfall. Held in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (ES), it has been bringing together entrepreneurs, suppliers, buyers and visitors from approximately 600 Brazilian cities for over 30 years.

“Espirito Santo is the largest ornamental stone center in Brazil, bringing together the largest companies in the sector, both in terms of number of brands and investment in technologies. Cachoeiro de Itapemirim is the largest rock processing center in Latin America” Flávia Milanez and Milaneze, director of Cachoeiro Stone Fair

Hailed as the Brazilian capital of marble, with one of the largest deposits in the country, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim is recognized for its huge industrial park of ornamental stones, bringing together the largest concentration of companies in the Latin American ecosystem.

With the presence of 180 exhibiting brands spread over an area of ​​approximately 20 thousand m², the event expects to gather approximately 17 thousand visitors between August 23 and 26. As it concentrates production, technology and service companies – national and international – in the same space, the fair is the ideal environment for generating business and networking.

Aimed at professionals and entrepreneurs who work in the area, such as marble workers, architects, engineers and designers, the fair will feature the presence of recognized brands in the Brazilian market, as well as companies from China, Italy, Spain and Belgium, countries that are references in the industry. world.

Highlights of Cachoeiro Stone Fair

Commercial approach: participation of major players in the national and international market.

Market intelligence: real-time information to guide decisions and investments.

Services and products: presence of suppliers of inputs, machinery, equipment and tools.

First hand: access to innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology.

17 thousand visitors from 600 Brazilian cities.

180 exhibitors from the country and abroad.

Guided tour in companies that are highlights in the region.

Lectures and visits to manufacturers

New this year, the Stone Fair Waterfall promotes, for the first time, a special day with lectures and workshops aimed at marble workers and professionals who want to be updated on the news and technologies that are emerging in the sector. The special program will be held on Wednesday (24/8) and also includes a guided tour to several companies and quarries of ornamental rocks in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and region.

“Historically, the fair is already the largest gathering of marble workers in Brazil. But we missed making it official on a date especially for them. The proposal is to bring quality information to the sector, with exchanges of experiences with specialists in the sector”, highlights Flávia Milaneze. Among the speakers are Ricardo Estuqui, CEO of Nobile Marmo and Portal Rochas na Arquitetura, Guto Bedetti, CEO of GS Mármores, Carla Sarni, CEO of Grupo Salus, and Katiane Passos, CEO of Avantti Nordeste and Manager of Nordeste Mármores.

With limited spaces, the special action will take place throughout the day and will end with a happy hour for the exchange of experiences between participants. It is necessary to do the pre-registration to participate.

This will be the first event of this size in Latin America after almost two years of hiatus. According to the organization, this is a way of bringing companies that sell raw materials closer to the target audience that consumes the products. In addition, it allows entrepreneurs and professionals to have access to innovations and technologies that have been used to optimize processes, improve the manufacture of ornamental stones and give even more quality to products. – everything first hand.

To participate, you must register at the site of the event. When withdrawing the credential, it is mandatory to present a document with photo and business card. For safety reasons, children under the age of 14 will not be able to enter, even if accompanied.

Stone Fair Waterfall

When: from the 23rd to the 26th of August

Time: from 2pm to 8pm (access until 7pm)

Where: Carlos Caiado Barbosa Exhibition Park — Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Espírito Santo (ES)

Registrations:

