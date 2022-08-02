fan uses Dreams to produce their version of the game

Silent Hills is one of the game industry’s biggest bitternesses, but Hideo Kojima’s project will never be forgotten by gamers. Even after years shelved, the community still continues to pay their respects, like a fan who is reimagining the PT demo in Dreams.

On Reddit, the “DrJones20” profile posted the progress of their project. The reimagining goes far beyond the halls of the house, and you can also explore other fan-created areas — like the streets in the ad trailer and other mysterious places. Here, unlike the original, a third-person perspective was adopted. Check out:

I updated the graphics for my Silent Hills game on Dreams, here is a comparison video.

The shared video shows two versions of Silent Hills produced by DrJones20: one from 2019 and one from 2022. The improvements from one to the other are noticeable and evidence that Dreams exploits the best of the imagination of aspiring developers.

For those who don’t know, PT (or Playable Teaser) was a sample of Silent Hills created by director Hideo Kojima. However, the project never got off the ground due to the troubled situation between the producer and Konami.

Silent Hills was shelved, but rumors about the franchise’s return are growing stronger

While Silent Hills remains shelved, several rumors about the franchise’s return have taken over the networks in recent months. Dusk Golem, a very popular insider in the Resident Evil community, revealed some images of an allegedly new game in the series – he even took strike copyright on Twitter because of this. Check out the details!