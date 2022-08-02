Federal Government publishes decision in the Official Gazette

We know that there are many people in debt in the country and even with the government’s efforts, it is difficult to solve the problem of all citizens. Often the use of credits ends up worsening the situation.

In these processes, the bodies where there are debts end up looking for all kinds of ways to get their payments. To prevent the population from running out of money, a new law comes into force.

Over-indebtedness Law.

Now the Consumer Defense Code has a new law enacted last year with the name of Over-indebtedness Law. It establishes the “existential minimum”. The decision of the Federal Government was published in the Official Gazette of the Union and has a period of 60 days to start functioning.

The objective is to establish a minimum value necessary to survive. In the case of payment of debts, creditors will be able to “withdraw” the amounts from the client but should not leave them without the minimum amount for the citizen’s subsistence.

This amount is R$303. This is equivalent to 25% of the minimum wage paid today. The amount will be adjusted annually according to the new minimum floor amounts. The calculations consider the data available through the Central Bank.

renegotiations

The law also allows people who are unable to pay off their debts the opportunity to renegotiate payments in blocks. This should occur from a meeting between the person who is in debt and the creditors so that there can be an agreement on the new forms of payment.

With all debts united in a large amount, it is easier for the citizen to be able to pay in installments and pay it off with all the companies without leaving any out. The issue is that this mechanism is not available for all types of accounts. See more below

negotiable debts

There are some specific types of debt that can be negotiated in accordance with Law No. 14,181/21. Most of them are linked with essential accounts, consumption and banking services.

They are the booklets, slips, loans and installment plans. In relation to payments for services necessary for the good are the bills for: telephone, energy, gas and water.

However, the Over-Indebtedness Law does not cover some types of payments that do not meet the requirements mentioned above. In this way, debts such as tributes, taxes, rural credit, housing provision, alimony and also luxury products are not on the list.

