Fenerbahçe signals free Diego Rossi free + money for Flamengo striker

Flamengo traded two players recently: William Arão and Gustavo Henrique, both signed with Fernerbahçe. Jorge Jesus is the current coach of the Turkish club and has carte blanche to ask for new reinforcements. The Portuguese commander wants to assemble a high-level squad in the short and medium term, so he indicted new names.

In the last few hours, information has emerged that Pedro is Fener’s new big dream. the journalist Hakan Kurt said the Turks signal to release Diego Rossi to Mengão and still offer more money to obtain the release of the Flamengo striker: “Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus wants his former student Pedro transferred from Flamengo. Diego Rossi more money can be offered”, revealed.

The CRF goalscorer is in the best phase since he arrived at Ninho do Urubu. He became an absolute starter with Dorival Júnior and the team is playing for him. This made the striker value himself even more in the market, but there is no desire on the part of Fla to get rid of the striker at this moment. However, if an offer arrives, it will be analyzed, as is done with any player.

At the beginning of the year, Palmeiras offered 20 million euros to have the athlete, but Flamengo promptly refused. The red-black direction will in no way reinforce a rival, even more so for a club from São Paulo with whom they compete every year for titles on the South American scene.

Even with this likely attack by Fenerbahçe, it will be difficult to convince o Mengão to trade him in this transfer window. Pedro is also very happy at Mais Querido and has a chance to go to the World Cup if he maintains his current performance.