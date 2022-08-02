FGTS birthday withdrawal for those born in August is available

posted on 08/02/2022 10:40



(credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

Workers born in August can now join the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). When choosing the optional modality, it is possible to withdraw part of the balance, which must be informed to the Caixa. The amount is available for three months, starting on the first business day of the beneficiary’s birthday month.

Established by Law 13,932/19, the FGTS birthday withdrawal allows workers to withdraw part of the balance of active and inactive FGTS accounts annually, in the month of their birthday.

Whoever chooses the modality loses the possibility of withdrawing the full amount of the fund if fired. What remains the same is access to a termination fine of 40% on the amount deposited by the employer in the event of dismissal without just cause, in addition to the possibility of withdrawing for the purchase of a home, retirement or serious illness.

Last year, 9.8 million people opted for the modality, against 9.7 million in 2020. Those who do not opt ​​for membership remain in the standard system, which is withdrawal-termination.

Differences between modes:

Withdrawal-Termination: the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS.

Anniversary withdrawal: optional model where annually, in the month of his/her birthday, the worker can withdraw part of his/her FGTS balance. If the worker is fired, he will only be able to withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine (the 40% fine paid by the company) and will not be able to withdraw the full amount from the account.

How do I know if I’m entitled to the birthday withdrawal?

To receive the FGTS birthday withdrawal, the worker must make the request between the first and the last working day of the month of his birth. It is important to remember that this period is valid only for workers who wish to receive the amounts this year.





How to join the birthday withdrawal?

Anyone who opts for the birthday loot must apply through the FGTS application or through the website. It is necessary to click on the option “My FGTS”, then access the “Saque-Aniversário” tab. After reading and agreeing to the terms and conditions, simply click on “Join the anniversary withdrawal”. The Caixa Econômica system also allows you to make a simulation of how much you will receive for the birthday loot.

How to check the balance?

To find out how much FGTS money you have available for withdrawal, just access the Caixa website or the FGTS app. On the Caixa website, you must confirm your Social Identification Number (NIS) or CPF and click on “register password”. The NIS (also called NIT) and PIS/Pasep are the same number, the difference is that they are generated in different databases.

2022 withdrawal calendar