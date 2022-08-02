FGTS profit reduces the 40% fine in case of dismissal? LOOK

The profit distribution FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) was completed by Federal Savings Bank last week. The total of R$ 13.2 billion was released to pay 106.7 million workers. However, during the release of the amounts, many had doubts about the distribution of the profit along with the 40% fine of the fund.

The return on the Guarantee Fund is set at 3% per year. However, workers are allowed to receive part of the profit of the FGTS since 2017. In addition to benefiting from part of the profitability, the distributions also include the monthly application of the Referential Rate (TR).

The FGTS profits come from the applications made by the government, such as housing, sanitation, infrastructure and health. To calculate the amount he will receive from the profit, the worker must multiply the balance of each account in his name as of December 31 of last year by 0.02748761.

It is worth noting that the greater the balance available in your account, the greater the amount of profit deposited.

Is FGTS profit calculated on the 40% fine?

When dismissed without just cause, the worker has the right to withdraw the FGTS that was deposited by the employer during the period of the employment contract, plus the termination penalty of 40%.

The calculation of the 40% fine is based on the full amount deposited in the worker’s account and on the annual income of 3% plus the Yield Rate (TR). However, the amounts referring to the FGTS profit are not included in the calculation basis.

Therefore, the fine is calculated on what is deposited in the worker’s account by the employer, not considering other earnings. In this way, if the worker used part of the FGTS balance to make a down payment on his own home, for example, if he is fired, the employer must consider the full amount of the fund and not the balance that remains in the account.

How to check the FGTS profit value?

The worker can consult the statement through the FGTS application or website, at a Caixa branch or through the financial institution’s Call Center, at 0800-726-0101.

How to withdraw?

The amount to be paid for the profit of the FGTS will not be transferred directly to the accounts linked to the fund. Therefore, workers can only withdraw according to the traditional modalities of the program, which are:

Anniversary withdrawal;

Unjustified dismissal by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

To buy your own home;

To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;

To complement payment for financed property (by the SFH — Housing Financial System);

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment;

Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);

Termination by retirement;

In the event of natural disasters, such as floods or windstorms;

If a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

For workers who are 70 years old or older;

Workers or dependents with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of death of the worker, dependents and heirs legally recognized, can make the withdrawal.