FGTS withdrawal is now available for August birthdays

one more round of FGTS withdrawals (Service Time Guarantee Fund) starts this monday, August 1st. The worker who opted for the birthday withdrawal and fits the rules of the modality can withdraw a percentage of the available balance in their linked accounts, plus an additional fixed installment.

In this special modality, the individual is authorized to withdraw part of the FGTS every year, between the first working day of the month of his/her birthday and the second subsequent month. The deadline for those born in August is October 31.

Check out the full 2022 Anniversary Loot calendar:

Birthday month| Payment between
JanuaryJanuary 3rd and March 31st
FebruaryFebruary 1st and April 29th
MarchMarch 2nd and May 31st
AprilApril 1st and June 30th
MayMay 2 and July 29
JuneJune 1st and August 31st
JulyJuly 1st and September 30th
AugustAugust 1st and October 31st
SeptemberSeptember 1st and November 30th
OctoberOctober 3rd and December 30th
NovemberNovember 1st and January 31st, 2023
DecemberDecember 1st and February 28th, 2023

Birthday loot rules

Those who migrate to the birthday withdrawal lose the right to redeem the FGTS in full in case of dismissal without just cause, but maintain the 40% fine paid by the employer. In case of repentance, the minimum period to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal is 24 months.

The withdrawal percentage depends on the available balance in the worker’s active and inactive accounts. The fixed installment is granted to those who have more than R$500.01 in balance, and can reach R$2,900. See the values ​​in the table:

balance rangewithdrawal percentageadditional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050%_
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.0040%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.0030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015%BRL 1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010%BRL 1,900
Above 20,000.015%BRL 2,900

how to join

Adherence to this modality is available online, on the FGTS website or app (available for Android and iOS). Another option is to make the exchange through the internet banking of Caixa Econômica Federal, or at the bank’s branches.

The redemption of values ​​can only be carried out in the same year when the change is made until the last business day of the interested party’s birthday month. Otherwise, it only starts to take effect the following year.

