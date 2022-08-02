FGTS withdrawal is now available for August birthdays

one more round of FGTS withdrawals (Service Time Guarantee Fund) starts this monday, August 1st. The worker who opted for the birthday withdrawal and fits the rules of the modality can withdraw a percentage of the available balance in their linked accounts, plus an additional fixed installment.

In this special modality, the individual is authorized to withdraw part of the FGTS every year, between the first working day of the month of his/her birthday and the second subsequent month. The deadline for those born in August is October 31.

Check out the full 2022 Anniversary Loot calendar:

Birthday month | Payment between January January 3rd and March 31st February February 1st and April 29th March March 2nd and May 31st April April 1st and June 30th May May 2 and July 29 June June 1st and August 31st July July 1st and September 30th August August 1st and October 31st September September 1st and November 30th October October 3rd and December 30th November November 1st and January 31st, 2023 December December 1st and February 28th, 2023

Birthday loot rules

Those who migrate to the birthday withdrawal lose the right to redeem the FGTS in full in case of dismissal without just cause, but maintain the 40% fine paid by the employer. In case of repentance, the minimum period to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal is 24 months.

The withdrawal percentage depends on the available balance in the worker’s active and inactive accounts. The fixed installment is granted to those who have more than R$500.01 in balance, and can reach R$2,900. See the values ​​in the table:

balance range withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

how to join

Adherence to this modality is available online, on the FGTS website or app (available for Android and iOS). Another option is to make the exchange through the internet banking of Caixa Econômica Federal, or at the bank’s branches.

The redemption of values ​​can only be carried out in the same year when the change is made until the last business day of the interested party’s birthday month. Otherwise, it only starts to take effect the following year.