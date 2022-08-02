Find out HERE if you will receive R$ 600 or R$ 720 in AUXÍLIO BRASIL AUGUST

THE consultation Aid Brazil is already released for beneficiaries who want to know the amount of aid Brazil of August.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Payments of R$ 600 and R$ 720 RELEASED for AUGUST.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the R$ 600 installment, which will be paid to all families this month, there is an amount of BRL 720 which will be released to some beneficiaries.

But what many do not know is that the Dataprev query is no longer useful for consulting Auxílio Brasil.

BRAZIL AID of R$ 720: I will receive In August?

See in this article how to make the consultation Aid Brazil and check:

NEW AUXILIO BRAZIL CALENDAR: See HERE if you will receive R$ 720 in August.

DATAPREV: Emergency Aid consultation up to R$ 3,000 RELEASED.

Contrary to what many people think, the Dataprev query cannot be used for the beneficiary to consult the status of Auxílio Brasil.

THE Dataprev query serves for the citizen to carry out the Emergency Aid consultation.

It is worth remembering that there is no Emergency Aid 2022 being released. The query in question can be made by those who were part of the program in the years 2020 and 2021 and believe that there are “forgotten” installments in the account.

To check if there is still any value of the Emergency Aid available, the citizen needs to use a Gov.br account to carry out the Dataprev query.

See the step-by-step guide to consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid:

Access the Dataprev website ;

; Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

If there are still values ​​for the Emergency Aid available, the balance will appear on the home screen of the site.

BRAZIL AID of R$ 720 already has a date to be RELEASED.

In the years 2020 and 2021, the Emergency Aid could be consulted together with the former Family Scholarship by Dataprev.

But since the end of Bolsa Família, the Dataprev query was disassociated from the benefit.

to make the consultation Aid Brazilthe beneficiary must use the Brazil Assistance applicationavailable for Android and IOS systems.

In addition, another option to consult Auxílio Brasil is the number 121 of the Ministry of Citizenship.

O Aid Brazil August will be paid in installments of R$ 600 for all families, from August to December of this year.

In addition, there is a portion of R$720 available for families enrolled in Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL CALENDAR: Payments of R$ 600 and R$ 720 RELEASED in August.