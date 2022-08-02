Find out where to watch the duel between Corinthians and Flamengo for Libertadores this Tuesday

Corinthians enters the field this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, to face Flamengo for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena and has two transmission options.

The first option to follow Corinthians live is on open TV. O SBT broadcasts the duel exclusively. On closed TV, the only option is to follow the match through the Conmebol TVwhich works like pay-per-view.

There is still the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 5:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live starts at 3pm;

The return duel takes place next Tuesday, at Maracanã. Corinthians and Flamengo compete for a spot in the semifinals of Libertadores 2022. Timão dispatched Boca Juniors in the round of 16, while the Rio de Janeiro team eliminated Tolima.

