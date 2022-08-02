First Brusquense to contract monkeypox tells about symptoms and treatment

The first patient with a confirmed diagnosis of monkeypox in Brusque was Samuel Hodecker, a 24-year-old self-employed resident of the Azambuja neighborhood. He says that he sought care on the 18th, after having contact with a person who tested positive in São Paulo.

“A small wound appeared in my genital area when I was already in Brusque, I went to Hospital Azambuja”, he recalls.

According to Samuel, he went to the hospital and reported his suspicion and waited at reception. After 40 minutes, he passed the triage and received the green wristband, which is used when the patient is not at risk of death, and can be attended without priority. “I waited about two hours, there was no isolation. At the consultation, the doctor thought it might not be and released me”.

As a patient at the Specialized Care Service (SAE), he sought care there and asked for an exam because he was sure it was smallpox.

“They performed the exam and asked to start the isolation. Medical care in Azambuja was worrying because of the lack of preparation. If I hadn’t gone to the SAE I would have been around without knowing about the smallpox transmitting it”.

Samuel says that the treatment was with Dipyrone, because of the very high fever he had. He was isolated in Brusque for ten days because of smallpox.

“I had muscle and anal pain, and fever. The sensation was strange because the symptoms were different from those announced and fear of wounds on the body, but the care at the SAE was incredible, they showed concern ”, she reports.

What is monkeypox

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus, which causes smallpox-like symptoms. It starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

A rash usually develops one to three days after the fever starts, first appearing on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, including the hands and feet.

In some cases it can be fatal, although it is typically milder than smallpox. The disease can be transmitted between people after direct or indirect contact or through various wild animals such as rodents and primates.