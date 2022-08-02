Flora kills Maíra and the actress resurrects as the protagonist. Look

In The favoriteonly Flora (Patrícia Pillar) and Donatela (Claudia Raia) have great prominence, with the other characters appearing with less frequently than frames in the 21:00 band.

Furthermoreto achieve prominence, the villain kills one of the characters for what the actress became the protagonist.

FLORA KILLS MAÍRA IN A FAVORITE?

In this case, she kills Maira (Juliana Paes)for what the actress could leave the production in João Emanuel Carneiro, after receiving an invitation to play the understudywritten by Gloria Perez, Way of the Indies (2009).

During the recent scenes in the soap opera The Favourite, Maira remains best friend of Zé Bob (Carmo Della Vecchia) and watch closely the boy’s sufferingwho saw Donatela is arrested for killing Doctor Salvatore (Walmor Chagas).

And to make matters worse, the journalist had to testify against his belovedsince he saw her at the crime scene with a gun in hand.

Nonetheless, the boy’s suffering and pain only tends to increasewhen the friend is given up for dead and he does a radical change as a way of honor the woman he loved most in your life.

WHAT HAPPENS TO MAÍRA IN A FAVORITE?

NonethelessMaira will be present in all these moments by his side because that’s exactly what the young lady is: the journalist’s ear.

But, during the original airing of the novel, Gloria Perez announced his desire to have Juliana Paes as the protagonist of Way of the Indies.

The soap opera it is precisely the plot that would replace The Favorite and requested that the colleague released the actressthen she did not have a prominent role in its production.

