Ford goal? Project existed and helped to end Autolatina

Luiz Alberto Veiga, former Volkswagen designer, revealed an image of the rear of what would be Ford’s VW Gol in the days of Autolatina. This is just one of the chapters that the professional has been bringing to light. Before, Veiga has already gifted us with gems that never came to light, such as the Voyage “Bolinha”, the Santana pickup and some proposals for the restyling of the Kombi.

Sleeping with the enemy. The proposal to use Gol’s platform to generate a “Ford’s Goal” helped to put an end to Autolatina once and for all. In addition to not being in the original contract, the Brazilian market had improved a lot and it no longer made sense for two competitors to be together fighting each other at home. And that was the end,” explained Veiga in his Instagram post.

The former Volkswagen designer did not say the year the prototype was built. But the “ABA 1996” plaque reveals that the project dates back to 1995. This also means that the Ford Gol was already built on the second generation Gol Bolinha platform.

Ford’s goal had Ford Taurus taillights

What draws the most attention in Ford’s Gol are the united lanterns, crossing the entire rear. And several followers of Luiz Alberto Veiga associated these characteristics with the third generation of the Ford Taurus, which is contemporary. “This flashlight kind of reminds me of Taurus 1997…”, said follower Luís Andrade.

Third generation Ford Taurus flashlight (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The two-door bodywork of the Ford Gol prototype has a notchback-style rear lid, since, even though it is a hatch, the luggage compartment is still slightly highlighted. The look, with more rounded corners, “talks” well to the design that compacts adopted at that time.

Ford’s Gol lines have won some praise. “With all due respect to Gol, what a character-filled design! Great show!”, commented Felipe Leão. However, some followers of the former Volkswagen designer did not like it. “I’m glad it wasn’t released hahaha”, said Luiz Hitter.

Fiesta was chosen as Ford’s compact

“Glad the Fiesta came”, commented the follower Murilo Soares, referring to the compact hatch adopted by Ford. The third generation Ford Fiesta arrived in Brazil in 1995 imported from Spain. The model was restyled in 1996, along with its nationalization.