Ford Maverick gets Tremor version in the US with new all-wheel drive

THE Ford revealed this Monday (1st) an interesting configuration of the Maverickwith an eye on those who liked the pickup’s style but need superior off-road capability.

This is the unprecedented Maverick Tremor, which is based on the FX4 configuration, which is imported from Mexico to Brazil.

With this, Maverick Tremor has a 2.0 turbo engine with direct injection associated with an 8-speed automatic transmission, but receives a new, more robust all-wheel drive system.

According to Ford, the all-wheel drive applied to the Maverick Tremor has a dual clutch system on the rear axle, which allows the differential to direct up to 100% of the torque received to one of the specific wheels, giving the Maverick Tremor an off-road performance. considerably better.

Ford Maverick Tremor 2023 Image: Disclosure

Ford also selected a set of springs and shock absorbers for the Maverick Tremor to improve the pickup’s response on unpaved roads. The change also raised the Maverick Tremor’s ground clearance by 1 inch (2.5 cm) compared to other truck catalogs.

Interestingly, the Maverick Tremor also has Trail Control, a kind of autopilot for off-road.

According to Ford, it is enough for the driver to select the speed he wants to travel and control the steering wheel, and the Trail Control automatically regulates the acceleration and use of the pickup’s brakes, facilitating driving through more challenging off-road stretches. .

Finally, Ford also equipped the Maverick Tremor with a system of greater capacity for cooling the transmission and applied exclusive semi-axles to the truck.

We consulted Ford to see if there is any intention of the brand to offer the Maverick Tremor here, however, so far, we have not received a response. As soon as the company makes a statement, we will update the news.