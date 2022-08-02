Ford has expanded Maverick’s options in the US with the Tremor package, which aims to add sportiness and off-road capability to the Mexican-made unibody pickup.

Available for the XLT and Lariat versions, both with an EcoBoost 2.0 engine, the Maverick Tremor has a suspension raised by one inch and an exclusive Trail Control system.

With off-road modified suspension both front and rear, the Maverick Tremor features a new all-wheel drive system.

The Tremor package also adds blacked out Ford logos, blacked out headlights and taillights, unique Tremor Orange tow hooks, updated bumper grille and new top grille.

Todd Eckert, Brand and Product Marketing Manager for Ford Trucks, explains: “Ranger, F-150 and Super Duty customers have embraced the unique off-road capability, technology and appearance upgrades found in our Tremor family of pickup trucks.”

Adds Eckert: “The Maverick Tremor delivers on that same promise with new functions and features designed for off-road – all while maintaining the truck’s signature built size, affordability, and durability and capability.”

Equipped with a 253 horsepower 2.0 engine at 5,500 rpm and 38.7 kgfm at 3,000 rpm, the Maverick Tremor has an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

Unlike the AWD versions of the model, the Maverick Tremor 4×4 system has dual-clutch rear-wheel drive with a differential lock feature to allow for greater off-road capability. It can shift virtually all of the torque from the rear axle to either wheel.

The system also has five selectable riding modes that make it easy to quickly adapt the Maverick Tremor’s on- and off-road capability to pavement, mud, sand or snow, as well as towing conditions.

Trail Control works like cruise control for off-road driving by setting speed and then the truck manages the throttle and braking to let them focus on driving in bad conditions like mud or sand.

Ford Maverick Tremor 2023 – Photo gallery