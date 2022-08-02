Frota was fined for offending Chico Buarque, but says he is a fan of the singer

Actor and deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB – SP) and singer Chico Buarque have been going through a long legal dispute for some years now. In 2017, the politician took to Twitter to call the artist a “son of a bitch” and said he “cried that he couldn’t steal freely anymore”. Frota was prosecuted and ordered to pay compensation of R$50,000 for moral damages.

The payment was made on August 2, 2021, but Buarque appealed and asked for interest to be added to the total amount. With that, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that the actor pays another R$ 30 thousand to the singer. The information is from UOL columnist Rogério Gentile.

wanted by splash, Alexandre Frota stated that he will follow the court’s decision: “I will pay and close the matter, simple as that”. The deputy also states that there is no indisposition between the two. “I love Chico [Buarque]. I’m a fan and we’ve played a lot of football together.”

“By the way, his team, Polyteama, lost to my team: me, Eri Johnson, Marcos Palmeira, among others”, he joked.

Frota explains that there are no hard feelings and understands that, even having already paid R$ 50 thousand, it is now necessary to pay the interest. Asked about a possible conversation between the now football colleagues, the federal deputy explained: “We don’t need to talk about what justice has decided: I respect and let’s go forward.”

The decision implies that Frota will have to publish the content of the conviction on Twitter. “I will do what justice determines with great tranquility”, concluded the politician on the matter.

understand the case

In 2017, Alexandre Frota offended not only Chico Buarque, but also Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil by writing: “What these shits ask for is not ‘back Lula’, but come back mamata”, in addition to saying that artists would have benefited of resources diverted from the Rouanet Law.

Chico Buarque opened a lawsuit in which he claimed that “in the face of the slanderous claim and its repercussions, the defendant was able to violate the author’s ethical principles and values, making his image, pointed out as being that of a thief, sound like irony to his own creation, in partnership with Ruy Guerra”.

In his defense, the then candidate for federal deputy claimed to have made an “acid criticism” of the composer, without, however, “reaching his honor”.

In 2018, Judge Rossidelio Lopes da Fonte, of the 36th Civil Court of Rio, declared that Frota should pay the compensation and also pay the court costs and attorney fees at 10% of the amount of the conviction.

Frota did not appear at the conciliation hearing and was sentenced in absentia, for not having presented a defense. Payment was made in August 2021.