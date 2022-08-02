fuel price should no longer fall until the end of 2022

Diesel prices are not expected to drop further until the end of 2022. In fact, it is possible that consumers will see further increases. know more

The price of fuel is one of the main agendas of 2022. With rampant inflation, political instability and several other problems, the price at the pumps continued to rise every month. But as we are in an election year, the federal government has found ways to control the situation.

One of these ways was the implementation of the ICMS ceiling. After that, the price of diesel fell, but only 1.7%. And that drop should only be valid until the end of this year, not after.

Diesel price should no longer go down, and may even go up

Thus, according to data from the ANP, the liter of diesel is currently being sold at the national average of around R$ 7.55. As we explained, it was a very small setback. In the case of gasoline, the value fell more, with an average cut of 22%. But in the case of diesel, this did not happen.

Thus, to understand why diesel has reduced so little, it is necessary to say that gasoline and diesel have different dynamics, which interferes with the price. In the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, for example, gasoline consumption goes up a lot. This ends up having as a consequence the increase in prices, and as the winter season arrives, prices fall.

However, in the case of diesel, Petrobras says that the market is in a scenario of maintenance of fuel prices. Therefore, the forecast is that diesel will maintain current levels, even with the possibility of further increases.

According to Pedro Rodrigues, a partner at the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), this is also due to the shortage of diesel in the international market, mainly due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, in Brazil, the price of diesel is being pressured by the reduction in the global supply of the fuel, at the same time that the demand here only increases.

Finally, the difference between the two fuels is clear. And the forecast is that diesel will not have any further reduction during 2022. Most likely, the values ​​will remain as they are, or in some cases even increase. Last Friday (29), Petrobras itself said that the chances of a new increase are high, due to this “mismatch” between supply and demand.

