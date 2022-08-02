Funeral home and hospital reveal details of case of sawdust in coffin; watch family video

The funeral home responsible for the burial of a stillborn in Imbaú, in the Campos Gerais region of Paraná, and the Unimed General Hospital in Ponta Grossa, where the induced birth took place, released notes after the family registered a police report (BO). Last Saturday (30), shortly before starting the wake of little Helena, who died at six months of pregnancy, the family found only sawdust inside the coffin.

According to the funeral home and the hospital, the body was left inside a package in the hospital’s morgue.

“They told me I wouldn’t have to do the funeral. Then the next day they said that I would need it, because I was already 24 weeks old, I had a weight that needed to be buried. Then I spoke to my father and mother and asked them to arrange a funeral home to pick up Helena […] The pain of burying a child is already enormous. We are here waiting for Helena to arrive, to bury a child. Huge pain. We opened the coffin and there was only sawdust. I don’t wish this pain on any father.” said Eduardo Jangada, Helena’s father.

Funeral home reveals details of procedure

This Monday (1st), after great repercussion of the case, Funerária Tamoyo Prev clarified the occurrence of last Saturday (30th). According to the direction, all safety procedures were carried out accompanied by a grandmother and an aunt of the stillborn child.

“Arriving at the hospital, they presented the mandatory documents, then our agent together with the family went to the morgue, arriving there there were several cribs, but all empty, only one of them had a “package”. The same was delivered to our agent along with the baby’s family, as is our procedure, our agent asked the family if there was a desire for them to see the baby. The family, faced with the immense pain, chose not to open the package, in view of which our agent returned to Imbaú with the family members who accompanied him in the company vehicle”, explained the funeral home.

However, when family members arrived for the wake in Imbaú, they asked to open the coffin and were surprised, the body was not there. “Arriving at the funeral home to prepare the baby, the grandmother asked to see her granddaughter’s face, and we promptly opened the package and had the sad surprise, as shown in the video, of having only sawdust inside the package”, he added.

“The funeral home clarifies that the aforementioned family members were with our agent the whole time, both on the trip and in the removal of the baby from the hospital, the family followed all our procedures”, ended the funeral home on a note.

Hospital reveals internal investigation

The Unimed General Hospital, responsible for performing the induced delivery after finding that the baby’s heart was no longer beating, reported that since Saturday (30), it began an internal investigation and revisited all the steps of the institution’s death protocol.

“In this sense, it was confirmed that the body was properly identified in the operating room and sent directly to the hospital morgue, awaiting removal by the funeral home. The institution provided access to the morgue for the mortician, who carried out the processes accompanied by two family members of the baby and signed the protocol for the removal of the body”, informed the hospital.

With the complaint that the body had not been removed from the hospital, the institution reported that there was a mistake. “Mistakenly, the body was not removed, remaining in the morgue until the end of the afternoon when, after the outcome of the case, it was taken by the funeral home to the family. From the first moment we were called, we sympathize with the family’s pain and we are providing all clarifications to Organs responsible bodies”, concluded the hospital’s note.

