Future Ibovespa declines, following Wall Street with geopolitical tensions; dollar rises to R$ 5.20

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Future Ibovespa declines, following Wall Street with geopolitical tensions; dollar rises to R$ 5.20 3 Views

The Ibovespa futures operate lower this Monday (1), in line with the US pre-market and European exchanges, which reflect the increase in geopolitical tensions amid news about the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan.

Here, the IBGE reported the decline in industrial production in June (0.4% on a monthly basis) after a sequence of four increases, on the eve of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank.

At 9:11 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was down 0.44%, at 102,375 points.

The commercial dollar operates with a high of 0.54%, at R$ 5.206 in the purchase and R$ 5.207 in the sale. On the other hand, the future dollar for August was up 0.17%, at R$5.247.

Futures interest rates are slightly higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.01 percentage point (pp), at 13.80%; DIF25, +0.01 pp to 12.59%; DIF27, +0.04 pp, at 12.52%; and DIF29, +0.03 pp, at 12.63%.

Read too

On Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.55%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.62% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.78%.

European markets mostly retreated on Monday, following global risk sentiment, as investors weighed whether last month’s rally will continue.

Corporate results continue to be one of the main drivers of individual stock price movement.

Among other news, the first Ukrainian ship – bound for Lebanon – to transport grain across the Black Sea since the Russian invasion left the port of Odessa on Monday under a safe passage agreement, offering some hope in the face of a global food crisis. deeper and deeper.

In Asia, most markets closed in the red amid rising geopolitical tensions. Regarding Pelosi’s trip, Beijing warned that its army would “never sit idly by” and “will defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference on Thursday. Monday.

Oil prices retreat, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand after weak industry data in several countries.

This week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday to decide on September production.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Portugal very cheap! Flexible flights to Lisbon from R$1,299 from São Paulo and more cities

Opportunity to travel to Portugal paying very cheap! Flexible flights to Lisbon are at even …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved