Future Ibovespa declines, following Wall Street with geopolitical tensions; dollar rises to R$ 5.20

The Ibovespa futures operate lower this Monday (1), in line with the US pre-market and European exchanges, which reflect the increase in geopolitical tensions amid news about the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan.

Here, the IBGE reported the decline in industrial production in June (0.4% on a monthly basis) after a sequence of four increases, on the eve of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank.

At 9:11 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was down 0.44%, at 102,375 points.

The commercial dollar operates with a high of 0.54%, at R$ 5.206 in the purchase and R$ 5.207 in the sale. On the other hand, the future dollar for August was up 0.17%, at R$5.247.

Futures interest rates are slightly higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.01 percentage point (pp), at 13.80%; DIF25, +0.01 pp to 12.59%; DIF27, +0.04 pp, at 12.52%; and DIF29, +0.03 pp, at 12.63%.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.55%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.62% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.78%.

European markets mostly retreated on Monday, following global risk sentiment, as investors weighed whether last month’s rally will continue.

Corporate results continue to be one of the main drivers of individual stock price movement.

Among other news, the first Ukrainian ship – bound for Lebanon – to transport grain across the Black Sea since the Russian invasion left the port of Odessa on Monday under a safe passage agreement, offering some hope in the face of a global food crisis. deeper and deeper.

In Asia, most markets closed in the red amid rising geopolitical tensions. Regarding Pelosi’s trip, Beijing warned that its army would “never sit idly by” and “will defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference on Thursday. Monday.

Oil prices retreat, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand after weak industry data in several countries.

This week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday to decide on September production.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related