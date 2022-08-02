Galvão Bueno records video in hospital: “For those who were worried”

Advertising Could not load ad

Admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, since last Thursday (28) to undergo a general check-up, Galvão Bueno used Instagram this Sunday (31) to share a video in which he appears walking alongside a local employee.

“I’m already here, loose, at ease, walking, exercising, because these months are going to be very demanding. There is filming for Globoplay, a lot of commercial recording, thank God, campaigns, I have to prepare for the World Cup, there are trips to Europe, Japan, the United States before going to Qatar”declared the narrator, who is 72 years old.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

“So you need to do this, which was an old thing that was getting in my way”pointed out the famous, who in addition to the exams, on Friday (29) underwent surgery to treat a fissure in the L5 vertebra of the spine, something that happened when he played basketball.

“For those who were worried about me, I’m already walking! All great here! Preparing for Qatar 2022! Thank you for everyone’s love!”, wrote Bueno in the caption of the post. It is worth remembering that the Cup takes place in November and will be the 12th made by the narrator.

Watch: