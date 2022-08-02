gambler earns R$ 6.8 billion prize alone in the US

A bettor alone won a prize of US$ 1.33 billion (R$ 6.8 billion at the current price) after a single bet in Illinois (USA). Since April 15, there have been 29 consecutive draws in which no one hit the numbers drawn and, therefore, the value accumulated until Friday (29), according to North American TV PBS. And another detail: the chance of winning was 1 in 303 million.

Patrick McDonald, Ohio Lottery director Pat McDonald, is excited to discover the author of this feat.

“We’re excited to witness one of the biggest wins in Mega Millions history. We’re looking forward to finding out who won so we can congratulate you soon,” he said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 US states.

Despite the high value, this was “only” the third biggest lottery jackpot in the country. In addition to the winner, the lottery responsible for selling the ticket will also have its share of the prize for being the winner’s place of bet and will receive US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2 and a half million at the current price).

Emilia Mazur, a spokeswoman for the lottery, said winners choose not to reveal their names, so the mystery of who won must remain. Danielle Frizzi-Babb, representative of the National Mega Millions, preaches the same caution. “We won’t know if it’s an individual or if it’s a pool until the winner shows up to claim the prize.”

Emily Irwin, managing director of advice and planning at Wells Fargo’s, a wealth and investment management company, advised the winner to be discreet at this point, precisely because it was a lot of money. “It’s not time to start calling everyone you know, saying, ‘Hey, I have a big secret. Can you keep it?'” she advised.