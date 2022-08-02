Gasoline price FALLS and new value SURPRISES drivers

With the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) which is levied on fuels, electricity, public transport and telecommunications services, the gasoline price showed a good drop in posts across Brazil.

Only in the last month, July, the amount charged for the oil derivative at the pumps fell by R$ 1.32. This means that there was a reduction of 17.9% in the average price of fuel, which went from R$ 7.39 to R$ 6.07. The data are from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

ICMS is a state tax, that is, with implementation and definition by the states. Until then, before the law of fixation, the reference values ​​were high. With the decree that sets a limit of 17% and 18% on items considered essential, such as fuel, it was possible to stop the increases in the last few months of the product.

Petrobras announces reduction in fuel prices

In addition to the cut in ICMS, Petrobras also made new reductions in the value of the transfer of fuels to distributors. Currently, the definition of the price of gasoline takes place as follows:

Petrobras – 36%;

ICMS – 27%;

Anhydrous Ethanol – 13%;

Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins – 10%;

Distribution and resale – 14%.

In the case of ethanol, the reduction was 11.84% in the last month, while the average price of diesel is R$ 4.52.

Although alcohol seems to be more advantageous, the combustion power of gasoline is even greater. In this case, you need to consider the value of both plus energy efficiency to see which is more worthwhile.

Gasoline price drop in states

In Brazil, all states showed a drop in the price of gasoline. The biggest reduction was seen in Rio de Janeiro, until then considered one of the places with the highest pump cost. See the list of reductions below: