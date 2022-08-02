General Mills UOL Leaders: Atacarejo grows in the crisis

Waldemar Thiago Junior, CEO of General Mills Latin America, says in an interview in the UOL Líderes series that there is a perception by companies that there is less corruption in the country. “The country has been making important advances in this matter. The consequences of operating incorrectly, both for public agents and for companies, have brought evolution to the country.”

Regarding the tension in the pre-election period, Waldemar Junior says that it will be a turbulent year, but that the company is prepared to react according to events. To increase foreign investment in the country, he advocates a less complex tax system and a more stable business environment.

General Mills is a global food leader, owner of the Yoki, Kitano and Häagen-Dazs brands in Brazil. Operating in more than one hundred countries, Brazil is one of the company’s five priority markets (outside the United States and Canada).

In the interview, the executive also talks about the change in consumer habits during the pandemic, such as the increase in the consumption of popcorn and farofa, and the search for healthier products.

In addition, the pressure of price increases has led consumers, according to him, to seek “atacarejos”, buying larger quantities.

On the closing of several distribution centers of General Mills across the country, the CEO says that the moves were necessary so that the company can act more efficiently and “release more investment in Brazil”.

Listen to the full interview with Waldemar Thiago Junior, CEO of General Mills América Latina, on the UOL Líderes podcast. You can also watch the video interview on the UOL YouTube channel.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

less corruption

UOL – What is the perception of businesspeople about corruption in Brazil?

Waldemar Junior – At General Mills we have a value of “doing the right thing every time”. The company is known and renowned for operating in this way. For us, we hardly feel the effect of corruption. What we feel is what we read in the newspaper. Here, it is already assumed, when we are going to interact with someone, that it will be done in the right way. O that comes to the contrary, it will not be done.

I would say that we notice less [a corrupção], I Think the country has been making important advances in this regard when we look at how much the subject has gained space in Brazil today, compared to how much I heard about it when I was small, and the consequences of operating incorrectly, both for public agents and for companies. I think knowing this has brought evolution to the country.

How does the moment of institutional tension in Brazil, with a pre-election period, impact business?

Brazil, in election years, lives with great volatility, and companies operating in the country, in general, are aware of this. It will be a more turbulent year, but we feel prepared to be able to react according to what comes.

What changes are needed to improve the business environment?

An important element that complicates the operation in Brazil is the complexity. If everything were less complex, Brazil would be faster, more efficient. From the point of view of volatility, a more stable environment encourages companies to invest more consistently in the country.

Wholesale grows in the crisis

Did the economic crisis and the fall in the purchasing power of the population impact General Mills’ business in Brazil?

The economic situation has been very challenging in recent years, so we have seen a movement towards greater consumption at home and the search for savings. Our portfolio has been adapted to this.

We launched larger and more economical packages. We did it with farofa and peanut snacks. The pressure [da inflação] makes people look for those larger packages where consumers can find a price advantage over other sizes.

transgenic popcorn

One of General Mills’ main products is popcorn. What is your opinion about transgenic corn?

GMO foods are part of the diet of the entire world population. [Para] any food-related issue it is important to be aware of what consumers or groups of consumers need and want.

For us, it comes from the good balance of the entire food chain and the needs of each consumer. We don’t put much emphasis on this in our products.

But is your corn transgenic or not?

In Brazil, the law says that when the food is transgenic, it is necessary to inform this on the packaging. Any product of ours that does not have the transgenic symbol is not. We have a whole traceability work to guarantee this.

So, do you work with both types of corn?

Yes, we have both products.

Speaking of corn, during the pandemic, was the biggest consumption of popcorn or farofa?

People ate more of both. Both categories have grown a lot. Imagine this: how many people were consuming Netflix and streaming or having a barbecue at home?

pleasure without guilt

What is the space that snacks have today in the face of pressure for less industrialized foods?

Nutritionally, we need to balance what we eat well. We can indulge in something more indulgent at times. In our portfolio, we bring a little of both. In the field of healthiness [neologismo com a palavra saudável], we recently launched Yoki ready-to-eat popcorn. Popcorn is already perceived as a healthier snack.

Technology has evolved a lot in the sense of developing products with less sodium and fat, but which still maintain indulgent characteristics. Our popcorn, for example, is guilt-free pleasure.

World Cup news

What investments are you making in technology and innovation?

In terms of product development, the recent launch of the Kitano Reserva line gives a good hint of what is to come. A more premium line, with an easy and resistant packaging and mechanism. Some of the trends going forward are linked to specific consumption of spices, for example.

In the snacks line, we have just launched a line of crunchy peanuts and another line of peeled and seasoned peanuts. This knowledge that we acquired in seasonings is very much applied in the development of these “snacks” with flavors that are sometimes exotic or themed. We will have themed news for the World Cup, as we did at the June parties with microwave popcorn flavored apple or churros.

It needs to be profitable

Last year, several distribution centers were closed in Brazil. Has the economic impact of this been taken into account?

The decisions we make about our distribution centers have to do with two main factors: serving our customers better and ensuring that the profitability of the business is adequate.

We changed the way we operate. This work has not ceased to exist, it continues, but who will do it now is a company that is able to do it much better than we do.

When we think from the point of view of the activities carried out, we continue to operate throughout Brazil. We are also obliged to have a more profitable operation, in order to invest even more in Brazil.

We significantly increased our investment in marketing and also in production capacity. We recently announced a 30% increase in our popcorn production capacity in Brazil. That’s growth and income in the veins. The moves are necessary to release even more investments.

What is the volume of investment you intend to make here?

We have just invested more than R$26 million to open our largest distribution center in the city of Extrema, in Minas Gerais, which will cover 50,000 square meters. Brazil is one of the most important markets for General Mills in the world, we are among the five most important outside the United States and Canada.