General says military participation in Bolsonaro’s September 7 is ‘absurd’

Reserve general Paulo Chagas claimed that Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) attempt to move the September 7 military parade from downtown Rio de Janeiro to a supporters’ event in Copacabana would be ‘childish’ and ‘absurd’. According to the military, the Armed Forces should not attend the event on the grounds that the order given by Bolsonaro ‘is wrong’. The assessment was carried out in an interview with the website UOL this tuesday 2.

“Certainly, it is an attempt to involve the Armed Forces and the police in the electoral process, which, in my opinion, is totally unreasonable”, assessed Chagas. “I would not like to be a witness to this absurdity and I do not believe that the military close to the president as well as the Admiralty and the High Commands support this childishness”, added the general shortly afterwards.

For the military, as Bolsonaro’s initiative would be ‘absurd’, it should not be carried out by the Armed Forces. “They can tell the president that this is a wrong order and that wrong order is not carried out.”

Chagas claims that the transfer of the parade, which should bring together the president’s supporters, would be a misrepresentation of the role of the military. Bolsonaro’s intention, he argues, would be to associate the image of the Armed Forces and the police with the coup. “The president is using military forces politically and electorally, which is wrong! It is a way of belittling the prestige of the Armed Forces”, he alleges.

The reserve general was once a close name to Bolsonaro, but broke with the former captain during his term. He is currently affiliated with Podemos, the party for which he is expected to run for a seat in the House.