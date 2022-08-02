Gloria Perez lost another child 10 years after Daniella’s murder

Gloria Perez’s accounts in the miniseries Brutal Pact – The Assassination of Daniella Perez moved the audience that watched the production. Most of the reports that reconstruct the events that took place more than 30 years ago are by the author. In them, she tells how she fought a series of battles for justice to be done and her daughter’s memory preserved.

What a lot of people don’t know is that the novelist faced another big loss, about 10 years after Daniella’s death in November 2002.

The release of the documentary miniseries Pacto Brutal, about the murder of Daniella Perez, brings to light details of the life and murder of the 22-year-old, who was at the height of her artistic career. Daniella Ferrante Perez Gazolla, daughter of novelist Glória Perez, has always been passionate about art. She became a ballerina in her teens and, due to her talent, was invited to dance professionally in one of the best companies in Rio de Janeiro. The skill in dancing, in fact, earned the girl her first special appearance on TV, dancing in the opening of the soap opera Kananga do Japão, on TV Manchete. Backstage, she met actor Raul Gazolla, whom she married in 1990. The experience was an inspiration for her to try a career as an actress. After performing tests, she won the opportunity to play the character Clô, in the telenovela Barriga de Aluguel. The young woman's interpretation caught the attention of director Dennis Carvalho, who later invited her to give life to the character Yara, in the soap opera Dono do Mundo. Despite being at the beginning of her career, Daniella became nationally known by the public. In 1992, he played the character Yasmim, in De Corpo e Alma, the last soap opera in which he acted. In the work, she was a romantic partner with former actor Guilherme de Pádua, who debuted in his first major work on TV and who would be responsible for the death of the actress in the same year. On December 28, 1992, Daniella's body was found next to her car in a thicket located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations. After collecting testimonies from witnesses, the police reached Guilherme and his wife, Paula Thomaz. At the time, a person would have seen the ex-actor's car, with the tampered plate, at the crime scene. According to the Justice, the criminals would have set an ambush to murder Danielle. Both were sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated murder. Also according to the Justice, Guilherme was insecure after realizing that his character in the soap opera would not be present in two chapters. As he harassed Daniella, he got it into his head that the actress would have told her mother about his advances. The actor then engineered the young woman's murder with the help of his wife, who was very jealous of Daniella because of the scenes between them. Today, Guilherme is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. In one of his last public appearances, the former actor was caught in a pro-Bolsonaro protest.

Rafael, Gloria’s youngest son, was born with a rare syndrome that affected his mental development. In 2002, when he was 25, he died from complications from surgery to reverse a twisted intestine. The boy was buried in Brasília (DF), where he lived with his grandmother.

A decade later, in an interview with Quem magazine, Gloria Perez was asked about the drama of having buried two children. “It’s impossible to live apart from it, I live with it, with this pain,” she said.

In addition to Daniella and Rafael, Gloria Perez is the mother of Rodrigo Perez, 50, who also appears in the documentary about his sister’s death.