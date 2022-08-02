Goiás increases from 2 to 32 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 21 days | Goiás

Goiás increased from 2 to 32 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 21 days. The data were released this Monday afternoon (1st) in a bulletin from the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO). According to the folder, all patients are men, aged between 23 and 43 years. (see the evolution of cases in the state at the end of the text) .

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The first two cases of the disease were confirmed on July 11 in residents of Aparecida de Goiânia. Since then, the numbers have shown growth in the state. From last Friday (29) to this Monday there were 14 new records, as the number of confirmed cases jumped from 18 to 32.

The confirmed cases this Monday are from the following cities: 26 in Goiânia; 2 in Aparecida de Goiânia; 1 in Inhumas; 1 in Itaberai; 1 in Luziania; and 1 in the city of Goiás. In addition to these, the state has 54 suspected cases and 17 discarded.

O g1 tried to contact the prefectures of Goiânia, Inhumas, Itaberaí and the city of Goiás, by email, messages and calls made between 7:40 pm and 8:10 pm this Monday, to find out if the cities follow the cases and wait for a response.

In a note, the City Hall of Aparecida de Goiânia, through the Health Department, reported that the epidemiological investigation showed that the two cases in the city were confirmed by the laboratory method. The two men who had the disease have already been released from isolation, that is, they have been cured.

The Health Secretary of Luziânia Gonçalo de Sousa reported that the patient was admitted to a private hospital last Tuesday (26) and reported that he had contact with a person at a party in Brasília who was suspected of having the disease. After that, he was placed in isolation and the positive result for monkeypox came out this Monday.

“He is in isolation, he is being followed up, but he is fine. The people he had contact are also being monitored, but apparently they do not have the disease”, said Luziânia’s Health Secretary.

See the evolution of cases in the last 21 days in Goiás

Monday (1)

Confirmed cases: 32 cases

Suspected cases: 54 cases

Cities: Goiania (26); Aparecida de Goiânia (2); Inhumas (1); Itaberai (1); Luziania (1); and in the city of Goiás (1).

Friday (29)

Confirmed cases: 18 cases

Suspected cases: 35 cases

Cities: Goiania (14); Aparecida de Goiânia (2); Inhumas (1); and Itaberai (1).

Thursday (28)

Confirmed cases: 12 cases

Suspected cases: 39 cases

Cities: Goiania (9); Aparecida de Goiânia (2); and Inhumas (1).

Thursday (2)

Confirmed cases: 10 cases

Suspected cases: 17 cases

Cities: Goiania (8); and Aparecida de Goiânia (2).

Wednesday (20)

Confirmed cases: 9 cases

Suspected cases: 6 cases

Cities: Goiania (7); and Aparecida de Goiânia (2).

Day 07/14

Confirmed cases: 4 cases

Suspected cases: 6 cases

Cities: Goiania (2); and Aparecida de Goiânia (2).

day 07/11

Confirmed cases: 2 cases

Suspected cases: 6 cases

Cities: Aparecida de Goiânia (2).

2 of 2 Monkeypox cases have been identified in 75 countries, including Brazil — Photo: Getty Images Monkeypox cases have been identified in 75 countries, including Brazil — Photo: Getty Images

Symptoms of Monkeypox

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.