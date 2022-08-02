Goldman Sachs predicts Petrobras (PETR4) will pay another $13 billion in dividends in Q3 2022

After Petrobras’ second quarter 2022 results (PETR3;PETR4) released on Thursday (28) and an anticipation of dividends, which totaled BRL 87.8 billion, Goldman Sachs revised its estimates for the oil company and also highlighted its forecasts for the company’s earnings, in order to incorporate the latest balance sheet and the new macroeconomic assumptions.

For Bruno Amorim, João Frizo and Guilherme Costa Martins, analysts who signed the bank’s report, Petrobras may announce US$ 13 billion in dividends along with the third quarter results, with an expected date of disclosure on November 3. This equates to a 15% yield on the stock, bringing a total dividend in 2022 to $47 billion (52% dividend yield, or value of the proceeds in relation to the value of the stock).

Analysts follow with a buy recommendation for Petrobras’ assets, as they believe its cheap valuation and good earnings outlook (38% expected dividend yield for 2023) offer protection ahead of the October elections.

“However, we anticipate share price volatility ahead of the October elections, and we also do not expect any announcement of new dividends between now and the election date,” they point out.

Analysts point out that Petrobras offers dividend yield significantly above its global peers, which suggests that the market is already pricing in the risk of potential significant government interference in the company after the October presidential elections.

The bank raised the target prices of Petrobras’ common shares (PETR3) from R$35.60 to R$36.50 (still a 1.2% drop compared to the previous day’s closing) and those of preferred shares (PETR4) of BRL 32.80 to BRL 33.70 (still a drop of 1.3% compared to the previous day’s closing).

Goldman lowered Petrobras’ revenue projections by 1% for 2022, by 3% for 2023 and 2% in 2024, to R$705.5 billion, R$750.7 billion and R$594.2 billion, respectively. The projection for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was raised by 1% for 2023 and reduced by 1% for 2024, to BRL 387 billion and BRL 287 billion, respectively.

