Gómez equals Valdivia’s record and declares: “I made the best decision coming to Palmeiras” | palm trees

Gustavo Gómez reached 122 wins for Palmeiras on Saturday and equaled Valdivia in the foreign position with the most triumphs in the club’s history.

Gustavo Gómez talks about equaling Valdivia’s record at Palmeiras

The defender reached the mark in 198 matches, against 241 for the former Chilean midfielder, who recently announced his retirement.

– I made the best decision when I came to Palmeiras. I am really happy. Here, the player has everything to show his ability, and that happened to me. It was all very natural, with the help of everyone here to be well and in each game to show my talent and my ability – celebrated Gómez.

– I am very happy and very grateful to Palmeiras, my teammates, the board, the coaching staff. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to win.

1 of 1 Gustavo Gómez broke another record for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco Gustavo Gómez broke another record for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

Hired in 2018, Gómez is one of the foundations of the multi-champion generation that has already won Paulistão (twice), Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores (twice) and Recopa Sudamericana.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Captain since the departure of Felipe Melo, the Paraguayan defender has drawn attention in 2022 also for the goals.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Author of eight in the year, he is looking for the record of Junior Baiano, who is still the defender who scored the most times in a season for Palmeiras. In 1999, the defender swung the opposing nets ten times.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!