Government asks TSE for access to source code for ballot boxes

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira sent the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Monday (Aug. 1, 2022) a request to access the source codes of electoral systems. In a letter classified as “very urgent”the general sets a deadline for the court to schedule: August 2 to 12, 2022.

“I request Your Excellency to make available the source codes of the electoral systems, more specifically the Calculation System (SA), the Voting System (VOTA), the SA and VOTA Application Log System and the Totalization System (SisTot), that will be used in the 2022 electoral process”, says the letter sent to minister Edson Fachin to which the Power 360 had access.

Nogueira states that the need for an answer is due to the “short time available until voting day”. The 1st round of elections is scheduled for October 2.

The TSE states that access to the voting system’s source codes was opened in October 2021 and that all auditing mechanisms remain in place.



reproduction Communiqué sent by the Ministry of Defense to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court)

In addition to the letter dealing with the source code, the Minister of Defense sent a 2nd document to Fachin reiterating a July 2022 request to send other information to the Armed Forces technical group. The data from the last two elections (image below) are in this list of requests. The general says that the lack of response can harm the team’s work.

“Considering that the absence of such information may hamper the development of the aforementioned team’s work regarding the fulfillment of the inspection stages provided for in the TSE Resolution and, also, that there is a need for a point of contact that facilitates inspection actions, I reiterate the requests”, writes Nogueira.



reproduction List of documents whose access was requested by the Ministry of Defense to the TSE

1st meeting

O Power 360 found out that the meeting last Monday (1st.Aug) between the technical groups of the entities inspecting the elections and the TSE took place in a cordial atmosphere. Court members explained the guidelines and then were asked questions. Most were answered verbally.

Despite the mild tone, the military left the TSE with other criticisms of the court. O Power 360 heard reports that the fact that the Federal Police had not yet received the source code for analysis did not please the technicians. Another point that disappointed the group was that, in response to one of the entities’ questions, the TSE stated that it did not use the ICP-Brasil (Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure) as a certifying institution.

According to what they heard, the court uses a self-signed certificate. Such conduct, in the opinion of military personnel, is not considered “good practice”as they advocate certification of independent digital signatures.

In summary, the ministry headed by General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira asks the TSE to approve 3 suggestions from the Armed Forces:

implement, still for the 2022 election, the Public Security Test (TPS) in the UE2020 polls and not only in the older devices;

make the inspection and auditing by inspection entities effective at all stages of the process; and

carry out the integrity test in a polling station, in the manner already adopted with a paper ballot, and not in the TRE with a substitute ballot box.

The Court responded to each item:

Model UE2020 urns

“The TSE signed an agreement with USP to test the new polls, including the repetition of all tests already carried out on polls in all previous editions of the Public Test of Security of the Electronic Voting System (TPS).”

Audit

“On the greater participation of inspection entities in the audit process, the Presidency of the TSE formalized an administrative process to coordinate inspection efforts. For this, it has already contacted the inspection entities that wish to do this work and has scheduled a technical meeting for August 1st.”

integrity test

“Regarding the Integrity Test, which takes place on election day, the verification is part of the electronic system audit calendar, being regulated by a specific rule, which must be strictly complied with by Electoral Justice technicians and logistical support staff. For this year’s election, it is important to highlight that the TSE has multiplied by six the number of ballot boxes that will be evaluated during the test.”

In the evaluation of members of the Armed Forces, the TSE’s answers are incomplete. O Power 360 found that: