Gusttavo Lima has a necklace stolen from a show and ef records the sertanejo’s reaction



Play/Instagram

Mariana Valbo – Special for Uai





08/01/2022 09:42

08/01/2022 09:42

Last Sunday (31), country singer Gusttavo Lima got a scare in the city of Pico, in Piau, when he came down from the stage where he sang to interact with fans. Surprisingly, not even the security guards that surrounded him were able to prevent a person from stealing the necklace the musician was wearing, ripping it off his neck with force. On the morning of this Monday (01), it was when the images went viral on the networks.

A fan filming the singer approaching ended up capturing the exact moment when Gusttavo Lima was surprised. Startled as he continued walking he said: “Calm down, calm down! What’s this?”. The video also surprised several internet users, who were outraged by the action of those who stole it.

“I’m just like him, no reaction”wrote one, “His face was the best, like, ‘I can’t believe I got robbed in front of everyone'”, highlighted another. Due to the fact that it is a recent subject, which has just become public, there is conflicting information about the location of the show, as some vehicles claim that, in fact, the presentation was in So Luiz (MA), on Saturday (30).

Even so, the images are surprising and after spending a vacation in the United States, with his wife Andressa Suta and their children Gabriel (5) and Samuel (4), the ambassador was received with great euphoria by his admirers.

It is worth remembering that at the end of last week, another piece of news drew attention. This is because the musician was sentenced to indemnify a resident of Pato Branco, in the interior of Paraná, who won the lawsuit brought at first instance against Gusttavo Lima.

Claiming that she was greatly harmed by having her phone number mentioned in the song Blocked, she managed to get her opinion in favor and have to receive an approximate amount of R$50 thousand for compensation for moral damages, if the musician does not appeal. It’s not easy!

Check out the moment of the theft in full: