“He wants to take possession of the money”, accuses Cid Moreira’s wife about the presenter’s son – RecordTV

Last weekend (31), the Spectacular Sunday showed another chapter of the crisis in the family of presenter Cid Moreira. Roger Moreira, adopted son, presents new accusations against his father’s wife, journalist Fátima Sampaio. The two gave their versions of the situation.

In recent weeks, Roger presented recordings that would prove that his father already had a relationship with Fatima when he was still in another marriage. He also accuses the father’s current wife of selling her husband’s assets without the family’s consent.





This fight has been going on for many years. In the first accusations, Roger and Rodrigo Moreira, biological son, accused the father’s wife of keeping the presenter in private prison, giving spoiled food and alleged that Cid could not make decisions alone. At the time, the case was dropped for lack of evidence.

Now, they have asked to reopen the case after getting new evidence. Roger denounces Fátima for tax evasion and money laundering. He also says that, because of the journalist, she ended up distancing herself from her father. “This relationship started with interest.”

In turn, Fátima refuted the accusations of Cid’s children and says she never had a relationship with the presenter because of the money. About the alleged audios, she says that the presenter was already in the process of separation and, therefore, they ended up getting involved.

The woman also says that Roger is worried about the possibility of being left without an inheritance. “He wants to take possession of the money,” she accuses.



Follow the full report:





