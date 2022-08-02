Health discloses areas of the DF with the most cases of the disease

posted on 01/08/2022 22:33 / updated on 01/08/2022 22:48



Disease is marked by the appearance of nodules on the skin – (credit: CDC)

The Health Department (SES-DF) released a list of the administrative regions with the most cases of monkeypox in the Federal District. The portfolio survey, released this Monday (8/1), listed Plano Piloto, Guará and Águas Claras as the three areas with five or more diagnoses.

So far, the capital of the country has 38 people with confirmation of the disease and 97 in records under investigation. The information in the document details that the patients are between 20 and 59 and that the majority of them (37) are men.

With the recognition of monkeypox as a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Federal District ignited the alert to combat yet another virus. This Monday (8/1), the SES-DF began to diagnose the disease in the federal capital. Before, the samples were sent to Rio de Janeiro. The forecast is that the results of the first wave of tests will come out on Tuesday (2/8).

Illness



Anyone who has skin lesions such as spots or water blisters, with or without pus, should seek medical attention. They should seek health facilities, mainly: people with occasional sexual partners and who have had contact with confirmed or suspected cases, in addition to those who have traveled to places with prevalence of diagnoses recently.

The disease is transmitted by contaminated surfaces, by direct contact with patient injuries, with body fluids or respiratory droplets, as well as by proximity, without the use of a mask, of infected individuals, even if they do not have skin wounds. The average period for a cured person to stop transmitting the disease is three to four weeks after the skin lesions have completely healed.

main symptoms