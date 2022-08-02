Health Secretary confirms investigation of more cases of monkeypox in Tocantins | Tocantins

The secretary of health of Tocantins, Afonso Piva, confirmed this Tuesday (2) that there is one more suspected case of monkeypox in the state and another four being investigated . The first confirmation of the disease in the state happened a week ago.

“We are making strategies to contain this with the protocols, but the population has to be attentive and observe the symptoms and, if it occurs, look for the basic health unit”, he said during an interview with TV Anhanguera.

The case considered suspicious is a resident of Colinas do Tocantins, in the north of the state. He is in isolation, has been tested for the disease and is awaiting the result. The man has no travel history and relatives have not shown symptoms.

The other four cases are investigated, but are not considered suspects by the SES. According to the secretary, people have symptoms, they looked for the health unit, but they are doing an evaluation to carry out the test.

These people are from Palmas, Gurupi, Porto Nacional and Lagoa do Tocantins.

“They are not considered suspects because the patient came in contact with the basic health unit, which will look at the symptoms together with the secretary. “, explained the secretary.

The test that detects the disease is not done in Tocantins. The samples are collected and sent to a laboratory that is a reference for the disease in Minas Gerais.

The contingency plan for the Monkeypox virus was released this Monday (1st) by the State Department of Health (SES). It was defined that the services should start in the municipal health network. Depending on the severity, patients will be referred to state hospitals.

The first case of the disease in Tocantins was confirmed on July 25th. The patient was a 32-year-old man, resident of Nazaré, with a travel history to the state of São Paulo. He presented the symptoms, fulfilled isolation and was discharged on July 26, after redoing tests and no longer identifying the virus in his body.

The contingency plan for the virus defined hospitals that will be reference for mild, moderate and severe cases.

With the suspicion of the disease, patients should first seek primary care, which are the municipal health posts and Emergency Care Units (UPA). Depending on the severity, they will be sent to state hospitals.

Municipalities must also prepare contingency plans. The first city to disclose the measures for care was Araguaína, which defined the Palmeiras do Norte Unit, to be a reference for the care of cases.

If the patient does not need hospitalization and is suspected of having the disease, he/she must immediately complete 21 days of isolation. He will undergo tests for confirmation and isolation can only end after the complete disappearance of the lesions. The patient should be monitored for signs and symptoms, and should be referred for specialized care in case of complications.

People who have had contact with suspected or confirmed patients should undergo follow-up, but there is no need to isolate asymptomatic contacts.

Among the types of complications for hospitalization are:

secondary infections;

permanent skin lesions;

fluid loss by exudation;

painful mucosal lesions;

odynophagia (pain when swallowing);

dysphagia (difficulty swallowing);

rectal bleeding;

anal pain;

reduced visual acuity and other eye problems

bronchopneumonia;

respiratory failure.

Care against Monkeypox

The state contingency plan still warns everyone about monkeypox prevention and caution when dealing with suspected patients.

As the form of transmission is through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of infected people, recently contaminated objects or body fluids, the orientation is for the use of protective equipment and hygiene. In addition, maintaining distance can also prevent contact with droplets from infected people.

In health facilities, workers must establish a physical barrier, cover any skin lesions, properly sanitize their hands with soap and water or alcohol gel, and wear a mask. It is also necessary to use a mask, glasses, gloves and apron, in addition to hand hygiene regularly.

The notifications of suspected cases must go through the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipality and the State, which will pass to Organs federal agencies.