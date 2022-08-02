Host beating like a heart: a new Eucharistic miracle? (VIDEO)

A video circulating on social media shows an alleged Eucharistic miracle taking place in a Mexican church. In the low quality images, the Holy Eucharist appears to be beating like a heart inside the monstrance. According to reports, the fact happened during a Eucharistic Adoration.

According to Catholic News Agency, the video was recorded on July 23, 2022 in Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Zapotlanejo, in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The recording was made by the parishioners themselves immediately after they noticed the phenomenon. The “pulse” would have lasted between 20 and 30 seconds.

Father Carlos Spahn

The Eucharistic Adoration was led by Argentine Father Carlos Spahn, who released a statement. He claims the video circulating on social media is authentic and that he collected footage of parishioners who filmed the pulsing host “so they wouldn’t change anything”. The priest explained:

“We exposed the Blessed Sacrament; I said the prayers for the exhibition, and when I got up to go to the sacristy, it started to happen. Some people saw it and couldn’t believe what they were seeing. We have at least two images.”

Father Spahn was careful to note that he is not heralding this case as a Eucharistic miracle, as he does not have the authority to do so. Still, he’s convinced the footage is genuine. He further noted that it is possible that the Church will never recognize the event as miraculous.

Archdiocese urges caution

Archdiocese of Guadalajara informed that the Catholic Church cannot issue a statement on the fact that occurred in the Parish of Our Lady of the Rosary until it carries out a specific investigation into the case, which has not yet happened.

Archdiocese spokesperson, Fr. Gutiérrez Montaño, urged the faithful to be cautious. He said:

“After an investigation, an official statement can be given if it really was something that was naturally inexplicable or if it is something imaginary… It is best to be very cautious, very prudent, knowing that, in reality, the Eucharist, specifically, does not need supernatural expressions. The celebration of each Mass we attend is a miracle.”



