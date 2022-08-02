“Hot CRF Tech Info”

Flamengo’s board remains active in the ball market seeking to strengthen the team for the course of the season

Flamengo is fifth in the Brazilian championship of Serie A with 33 points, nine behind the leader. since the arrival of Dorival Junior, Rubro-Negro comes from four consecutive victories in the Brazilian. That is, adding 12 points out of the 15 disputed. The evolution in performance is a result of the investment that the board has been making in search for reinforcements in the market.

And apparently the dome red-black is close to another great signing for the season. According to commenter information Nilson CesarDorival Júnior revealed that Oscar is close to finalizing negotiations on the Flamengo. The communicator stressed that the talks are in the process of being finalized.

“Heads up! If Oscar in Mengão is very advanced, but not defined, from 1 to 10, it is in 8. So I mean, you celebrate a lot because I think Oscar will wear your Flamengo shirt very soon. Hot information here, from Flamengo’s coach. Dorival Júnior just answered me, eight possibilities. Are advanced, not defined”, revealed.

O Flamengo now turns its attention to the quarter-finals of Copa Libertadores of Americawhere it faces the Corinthians next Tuesday (2), at 21:30, in the Neo Química Arenafor the first leg of the competition.