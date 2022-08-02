How to Disconnect Kindle from Amazon Account | e-reader

Disconnecting your Kindle from your Amazon account can be a simpler action than you might think. The reasons for carrying out the procedure range from the consumer’s desire to gift or sell the digital book reader to some unusual problem, such as the recent invasion of ants that surprised a resident of Brasília. According to the owner of the device, purchases were being made by the insects, while she was unable to use the equipment. In these situations – in which it is not possible to operate the e-reader – the user can remotely unlink the device via the internet.

In the lines below, check out how to perform the procedure. It is worth mentioning that access can occur either through the Amazon website or through the official smartphone application.

How to disconnect Kindle from Amazon account on mobile

Step 1. Open the Amazon app and tap the “Profile” tab, represented by a doll next to the shopping cart. Then go to “Your Account”. Scroll down to “Account Settings” and tap on “Devices and Content”.

Step 2. Tap on “Devices” and once the new window appears, select your Kindle device.

step 3. Open the Kindle icon, then tap the device you want to cancel. Finally, click on “Cancel Registration”.

ÇHow to disconnect Kindle from Amazon account via PC browser

Step 1. Go to the Amazon website and log in to your Kindle account. Then click on “Accounts and Lists”. Scroll down to “Digital Content and Devices” and click on “Devices and Content”.

Step 2. Go to the “Devices” tab and click on Kindle and then on the digital reader you want to unlink (if you have more than one linked to the account).

Step 3. Select “Unregister/Unregister Device” and if prompted, select “Unregister” again to confirm.

