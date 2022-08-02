Hugo Cabral decides, Santa Cruz beats Retr and advances to the round of 16 of Serie D

Forward Hugo Cabral scored the two goals of the coral classification (Photo: Rafael Vieira/DP Photo) There was no lack of emotion at the Pernambuco Arena. On Monday night, Santa Cruz and Retrô played a great game for the second phase of Series D. In the duel between Pernambuco, the capital won. Tricolor won 2-1 and secured the classification for the round of 16 of the competition. With two goals in the match, striker Hugo Cabral decided and was the main player on the field. Attacking midfielder Radsley scored for the Phoenix.

Classified, Santa Cruz will now face Tocantinópolis in the round of 16 of Series D. The team from Tocantins advanced to the next stage by thrashing São Raimundo-AM 4-1 last Saturday, at home. Before, the coral opponent had tied 2-2 in the first leg, in Amazonas. The dates of the confrontation between Pernambuco and Tocantins are still to be defined by the CBF. This will be the second of the three playoffs needed to gain access to the Brasileirão Series C.

THE GAME

After a lot of controversy before the ball rolled, the game also started very busy at the Arena de Pernambuco. With only two minutes left, Santa Cruz took advantage of a pass error by Retrô to open the scoring. Striker Raphael Macena was called on the right wing of the attack and made an excellent pass to Hugo Cabral. The coral striker only had the job of finishing to score the first goal of the match.

At a disadvantage, Retro went on the attack in search of a tie. And he did it in the 27th minute with Radsley. The attacking midfielder made a beautiful move and finished from outside the area to leave everything the same in the Arena de Pernambuco. After the goal, Fênix had two other great opportunities, but it was Santa Cruz who swung the net. And again with Hugo Cabral. In the 38th minute, the striker received a great pass in the area and only took it away from goalkeeper Jean to put Tricolor in front again.

Retro came back from the break with changes. Dissatisfied with the result of the first stage, coach Dico Woolley promoted three substitutions to change the scenario of the game. At eight minutes, Fênix made a great move, left the defense working and, inside the area, Gustavo Ermel wasted a great opportunity. Ten minutes later, Santa Cruz responded. After a cross in the area, the German defender headed the crossbar and narrowly missed expanding the lead.

As time passed, despair took over the Retro players. Behind on the scoreboard, Camaragibe’s team went on the attack in search of a tie. Fénix tried to put pressure on, but Santa Cruz managed to defend well behind, especially left-back Italo Silva, who won practically all the individual duels. Tricolor had opportunities to score the third in counterattacks, but did not conclude.

GAME SHEET

retro 1

Jean; Pedro Costa (Felipinho), Renan Dutra (Yuri Bigode), Guilherme Paraíba and Mayk; Charles (Diego Cardoso), Gelson (Alencar) and Radsley; Matheus Serafim (João Guilherme), Gustavo Ermel and Franklin Mascote. Technician: Dico Woolley.

Santa Cruz 2

Jefferson; Jefferson Feijão (Ítalo Melo), Alemão, Luan Bueno and Ítalo Silva; Arthur Santos, Daniel Pereira, Anderson Ceará and Wescley (Tarcísio); Hugo Cabral (Matheuzinho) and Raphael Macena (Raphael Furtado). Technician: Marcelo Martelotte.

Place: Pernambuco Arena, in São Lourenço da Mata

Referee: Leandro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Tiago Kappes Diel and Mauricio Coelho Silva Penna (both from RS)

yellow cards: Gelson, Charles (Retro); Tarcisio, Matheuzinho (Santa Cruz)

Red card: Arthur Santos (Santa Cruz)

goals: Hugo Cabral (Santa Cruz), at 2′ and 38′, and Radsley (Retrô) at 27′ of Q1;

Public: 7,263 fans

Income: BRL 297,760.00