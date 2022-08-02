“I cried and was angry”

Recently, Titi and Blesssons of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso, suffered a case of prejudice during a trip to Portugal. The case gained national repercussion, with several famous and anonymous people supporting the actress, who defended her children tooth and nail.

During this morning, Tuesday (2), actress Leandra Leal decided to speak out on the subject and made a touching outburst on the web. “I cried and got angry along with Giovanna, and I felt somehow screaming too. I know how horrible it is to see something like this happen to a child, so I sympathize and thank you for your strength in this fight”wrote Julia’s mother (8 years old).

Leandra also continued her outburst when commenting on the difficulty that a black child goes through in these situations: “No child should be exposed to violence like this, children don’t need to be stronger than what’s necessary, nor be prepared to face something as cruel as racism, but black children don’t have that choice”.

At the end of her outburst, the artist also stated that it is not enough just not to be prejudiced, but people need to fight and fight prejudice. “Racism is in the fabric of our society because for years white people have neglected their role in the anti-racist struggle. This is a mission of the whole society, we all can and must act”, she said.