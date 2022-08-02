I managed to discover the new Grêmio team watching the training!

This Monday’s training ended up opening up which Grêmio’s starting team will be for the game against Guarani, on Friday, in Campinas.

Roger did training on a reduced field, where the defense had to play and the attack had to score under pressure and try to steal the ball.

And, joining the two teams, this was the starting lineup: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti and Lucas Leiva; Gabriel Teixeira, Campaz and Guilherme; Diego Souza.

Some points: