“I never imagined…”; psychic publishes alleged psychographed letter from Eliza Samúdio and reveals where the model’s body would be

One mystery may be about to be unveiled. This is because, last Sunday (31), a psychographed letter attributed to the model Eliza Samudio may put an end to an important question about the case: where is the body of the model, who was killed 12 years ago?

According to information from the seer Chaline Grazikthis information will be revealed soon. Thanks published a letter that would have been sent by the spirit of Eliza, who was killed at the behest of goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes. According to the seer, the body of Samudio would have been thrown into a river.

“It was cruel, it was horrible. I tried to call for help, but no one listened. My neck hurt so much, they squeezed, until my body ran out of oxygen. But at that moment, my spirit immediately left my body. It was near a tree from where I saw everything they did to me. Suddenly, there came a grumpy man with dark skin and a red shirt. That day I didn’t know who he was. But I could see everything they did to me, a feeling they had of dread , who didn’t know what to do”reports Thanks.

“They looked like they were possessed. I never imagined what they were capable of. One told the other how to hide the body… They decided to throw me into a river, which I clearly remember, a fetid river. They took a piece of wood with lint and beat me a lot, until my body was at the bottom. They looked terrified, but they still committed the crime. I saw everything, felt everything”reports the letter.