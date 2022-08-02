“I never thought I’d be ready”; Isis Valverde ends fixed contract with Globo and says goodbye to the broadcaster after 17 years

The actress Isis Valverde revealed, on Monday afternoon (1st), his departure from TV Globo after 17 years. According to information released by Folha de S.Paulo, the artist did not have her fixed contract renewed by the Marinho family broadcaster, but she will be able to perform works by works.

In the Instagram feed, the now ex-global published an open letter and moved the followers. In the post, Rael’s mother posted a series of photos of her striking characters, such as Ritinha (The Force of Will), Suelen (Brazil Avenue) and Ana do Veu (Miss Girl).

In the caption, Isis wrote the following: “I never thought I would be ready for this ‘open letter’. But life goes on and with it new paths open and we move forward! That place hidden among giant rocks, magic, trees and waterfalls, turned into a home, a family, a school for me. A place where I grew up in safety! In that house I made friends, built affections and reaped good fruits“.

In the sequence, the eternal Marcela of “Ti Ti Ti” added that she perfected and matured her art during this period. Finally, Valverde highlighted that it is not a goodbye but a “see you soon”. It is worth noting that celebrities such as Alice Wegmann, Marcelo Serrado and Deborah Secco left comments in honor of the actress.