“I was nervous…”; Pantanal actress commits gaffe with Manoel Soares, perceives ‘mico’ live and presenter reacts

The actress of the soap opera adapted by Bruno Luperi was not corrected live, but realized the mistake soon after.

Manoel Soares returned to the subject on the web this Tuesday morning (2). This because Aline Borgesinterpreter of Zuleica in wetlandcommitted a live gaffe and misspelled the presenter’s name on two occasions. At first, the actress reflected the case of racism suffered by the children of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso.

The artist then called the journalist Samuel, but was not corrected by those present at the scene. “I followed, I was talking to Samuel, yesterday I cried a lot watching the program, because unfortunately we are crossed by this news all the time“, she snapped.

A short time later, Aline was wrong again. “Samuel said something very important: racism is not our problem“, he analyzed. Although it was not corrected, the global realized the error and commented on what happened later.

After saying the right name, Borges apologized to his co-worker. Patricia Poet and ‘blamed’ nervousness. “I called you the right name now, there I was nervous, forgive me“, he declared. Manoel, in the sequence, laughed at the situation. For more entertainment news, follow Bolavip Brasil.